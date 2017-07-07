Two Arrested in Oxford Following Norwich Investigation

Two people were arrested on Thursday in the Town of Oxford following a Norwich Police investigation of heroin sales in the City of Norwich.

Norwich Police had warrants for the arrests of Adam Daring, 31, and Kristine Tiffany, 33. Officials said that both are homeless. The Chenango County Sheriff's Office found them in Oxford and returned them to the Norwich Police Department.

Daring and Tiffany were both charged with Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance. They were arraigned in Norwich City Court and remanded to the Chenango County Correctional Facility in lieu of $10,000 bail.

They are scheduled to reappear in court on July 11.