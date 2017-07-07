M-E and U-E Join Shared School Tax Initiative

Following the June 15 Shared School Tax Collection Initiative, two more schools have joined the resolution to help reduce taxes in Broome County. Joining Binghamton, Chenango Forks, Chenango Valley, Deposit, Johnson City, Susquehanna Valley and Whitney Point; are the Maine-Endwell and Union Endicott School Districts.

Reaching nine out of the eleven schools in Broome County, County Executive Jason Garnar said, "There was significant benefits to have Broome County Real Property Tax Service collect school taxes directly."

Garnar met with M-E and U-E School Superintendents, Friday, concurring that the resolution plans to save school districts, as well as a small amount to taxpayers, money by removing the burden of schools collecting area taxes themselves and streamlining the tax paying process. Broome County will now collect the taxes, directly.

"This resolution will not only save school districts and taxpayers money, but will generate about $12,000 in revenue," said Garnar.

According to the Superintendent of Maine-Endwell School District, Jason VanFossen, a common problem that he received from collecting area taxes were the limitations that residents endured. "We heard over the years that that can sometimes be a challenge. With online banking and access to funds....this was really archaic."

This county-led measure is helping to eliminate unnecessary spending, a requirement that was handed down by the NY State budget. For many in the public, in order to make payments on their taxes they had to travel to a single location (town hall) during certain hours, but the new shared services will allow people to access multiple forms of payment options.

"In terms of ease of being able to pay their tax bills; it is something they can bring in (Broome County Office Building), they can mail by check and pay online," said Ann McGuinness, Superintendent of Union Endicott School District.

Hoping to reach all eleven districts in the tax collection program, Garnar plans to present the shared service plan to County Legislature by August 1.