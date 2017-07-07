Afton Fair Continues For 128th Year

The 128th Afton Fair opened its gates on Thursday. The fair continues through the weekend with games, rides, and livestock. Organizers say it's a local tradition that celebrates the simple things: fun and community.

"Last night we were looking around and there were families sitting at the picnic tables eating and talking to neighbors. I think it's really just a time for the community to get together," says Rhonda Barriger, Afton Fair President.

The demolition derby, a crowd favorite, is scheduled for Sunday. And for $15 fair-goers can enjoy unlimited midway rides. For the complete fair schedule, visit the Afton Fair's website.