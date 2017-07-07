Oldest House In Oneonta Celebrates Two Anniversaries

The oldest house in Oneonta, the Swart-Wilcox House Museum, is marking its 210th anniversary this season. The museum is celebrating a double anniversary, as it's also been 30 years since the formation of Friends of Swart-Wilcox, a group that led the charge to preserve the building.

The "double celebration" will be held on Sunday from 1 to 3pm at the Swart-Wilcox House Museum. Organizers say there will be birthday cake, music, and commemorative gifts for attendees.

Built in 1807 by Lawrence Swart, a Revolutionary War soldier, only two families ever lived there. The Wilcoxes moved into the house in 1867. The home sat vacant for 20 years before the city of Oneonta purchased it to be the focal point of the bicentennial in 1976. The home serves as a museum, but also an educational center for elementary students.

"We think we've had a significant influence on the younger generation appreciating what's been done in this house and what's been saved," says Helen Rees, President of the Friends of Swart-Wilcox.

Fox 40 will have a complete history of the house on Thursday, July 13th at 10pm.

The museum does not have a street address, but can be found on Wilcox Ave in Oneonta. For directions, you can visit the museum's website.