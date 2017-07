Court Reinstates Hate Crime Charges In Norwich Shooting

An appeals court has reinstated hate crime charges against a former corrections officer indicted in a July 2015 attempted murder in the City of Norwich.

Prosecutors said on July 19, 2015, Wayne Spratley, who is white, attacked and shot a man in a Norwich parking lot because he is black.

A Chenango County judge later dropped the hate crime charges, which hold a harsher penalty, after Spratley appealed the indictment.

In its July 7 decision, an appeals court decided enough evidence had been brought to a Chenango County grand jury to support the charges of attempted murder as a hate crime and assault as a hate crime.

An appellate division of the supreme court reviewed the evidence, which included witness testimony that Spratley repeatedly yelled out racial slurs at the victim until the shooting.

Authorities say Spratley first met the victim hours earlier in a Norwich bar.