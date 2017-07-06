Heroin Investigation Leads To Two Arrests

Norwich Police have arrested two people following an investigation of heroin sales.

On Thursday, police arrested Bryan Petry, 34, of Norwich, for Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance and Criminal Nuisance, and Tiffany Walsh, 34, of Norwich for Criminal Nuisance. All felony charges.

Both were arraigned in Norwich City Court and remanded to the Chenango County Correctional Facility. Petry's bail is set at $10,000. Walsh's bail is set at $5,000.

They are scheduled to reappear in the Norwich City Court on July 11.