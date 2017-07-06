North Norwich Man Arrested on Multiple Drug Charges

The Chenango County Sheriff's Office arrested a North Norwich man on July 6, following a lengthy investigation into the sale and possession of methamphetamine.

Thomas Manwarren, 53, was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, Criminal Using of Drug Paraphernalia, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

After officials received a search warrant for Manwarren's residence, they obtained several packages of methamphetamine.

Manwarren was arraigned in the Town of North Norwich Court, and is in Chenango County Jail on $50,000 cash bail.