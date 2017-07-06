Lesko: Going Into Debt For Vacation

Tom: Vacations are good for you, but may end up hurting your budget. Greg Lesko of Lesko Financial takes a look at the problem. Greg…

Greg: Thanks, Tom. A startling new survey reports that almost three out of four Americans have gone into debt to pay for a vacation. On average, people rack up over $1,100 in credit card debt to finance their yearly fun. Money experts say the big problem is poor planning: less than half of those surveyed included vacations in their budgets. This could hurt their credit or mean they’ll be working to pay off that debt long after their vacation tan has faded.

Tom: Is over-spending the problem?

Greg: In part… Away from home and their day-to-day responsibilities, some people slip into an “anything goes” mindset where normal rules and responsibilities don’t apply. They may splurge and worry about the consequences later. One additional concern is that vacations can sabotage other savings goals. Many people prioritize their yearly vacations to the extent that they neglect other long-term saving and investing, such as for retirement.

Tom: Any advice for taking a vacation without damaging your finances?

Greg: First, planning is critical. You know vacation time is coming, so the sooner you start socking money away for it, the better. You could open a an account just for vacations and include it in your monthly budget. Also, create a budget for the vacation itself. Break down exactly how much you’ll spend on lodging, transportation, eating out, attractions, souvenirs and activities. Don’t forget to include a miscellaneous category for things that come up along the way. Plan wisely and after vacation, instead of debt, all you’ll have are good memories.