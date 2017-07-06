Former Yonda's Bar Building Demolished

Demolition of the former Yonda's bar building started on Thursday morning. A popular watering hole in Binghamton's First Ward, Yonda's closed down in 2003, leaving the building vacant and deteriorating.

"It's grand, I mean, we got rid of this eyesore," says Alan Jones, a resident of the First Ward.

Neighbors gathered to watch it get torn down, glad to be rid of the eyesore. But many took to Facebook to share memories of the place.

"A LOT of fun nights spent in that place... Sad to see it go," writes Guillermo.

Remembered for its low prices (3 for $1 spiedies) and the holiday decorations that never came down, Yonda's served generations. The bar was opened by John "Yonda" Polasek in the 1930s. It remained open after Polasek retired in 1989, but would later close down in 2003.

(Yonda's in the 1930s)

Across the street from his barber shop window, Mark Lake has watched the building slowly falling apart.

"Looking out my window.. 16 years now, and that's what I gotta look at," says Mark Lake, owner of Mark's Haircuts.

That won't be his view for long. The city purchased the building for around $21,000 and the $30,000 demolition is expected to be complete by Friday.

The demolition is bittersweet for Lake. While he's happy to see it go, he remembers all the friends made across the street.

"I just met a lot of good people over there and I still cut their hair now," says Lake.

This is the 5th building to come down as part of the city's demolition program. More blighted buildings are set to be collapsed this summer.