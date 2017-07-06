UPGRADES: The List of Southern Tier Roads to be Repaired

Department of Transportation workers will begin work on over 383 miles of state roads in seven Southern Tier counties. The money to fund the projects, which total $59.2 million, will come from the $400 million infrastructure fund that was included in the New York State budget.

The governor's office Thursday announced the start of work in the following counties: Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Tioga, Broome, Chenango and Delaware. Work will continue through the fall.

Southern Tier Road Repair Projects:

· 5.3 miles on various roads, including Route 415 from Pulteney Square to Route 54, Route 54 from the railroad crossing to Morris Street, and Route 54 from Route 415 to Haverling Street, all in the village of Bath; and Route 54 from South Avenue to Route 14A in the village of Penn Yan, all in Steuben County ($1.5 million)

· 21.6 miles on Interstate 390 from the northern Avoca town line to Exit 2 (Cohocton) in the towns of Avoca and Cohocton, Steuben County ($3 million)

· 7 miles on Route 228 from Havens Road to Route 79 in the town of Hector, Schuyler County ($900,000)

· 28.4 miles on Interstate 86 from the town of Howard to the Interstate 390 interchange, in the towns of Howard and Bath, Steuben County ($3.1 million)

· 3.7 miles on Route 415 from Interstate 86 to the eastern border of the village of Bath, Steuben County ($100,000)

· 3.2 miles on Route 248 from County Road 62 to Bennett’s Creek in the town of Greenwood, Steuben County ($200,000)

· 12.9 miles on Route 417 from the Andover Road intersection to the town of Greenwood, Steuben County ($1.2 million)

· 9.6 miles on Route 414 from the Corning city line to Kerrick Hollow Road in the town of Hornby, Steuben County ($1 million)

· 8.8 miles on Route 415 from the town of Campbell to the village of Savona, Steuben County ($1 million)

· 21.8 miles on Interstate 390 from the Interstate 86 interchange to the hamlet of Wallace, Steuben County ($800,000)

· 29.6 miles on Interstate 86 from the Chemung county line to Exit 52A in Chemung County ($6.1 million)

· 28.8 miles on Interstate 86 from east of Lowman to the Tioga county line in the town of Chemung, Chemung County ($4 million)

· 3.8 miles on Route 13 from Trumbles Corners Road to Route 327 in the towns of Newfield and Ithaca, Tompkins County ($1.4 million)

· 4.2 miles on Route 392 from Route 13 to the Cortland county line in the town of Dryden, Tompkins County ($740,000)

· 4.5 miles on Route 34 from the Chemung county line east to Route 96 in the town and village of Spencer, Tioga County ($1 million)

· 3.2 miles on Route 282 from Platt Street to the Pennsylvania state line in the town of Nichols, Tioga County ($690,000)

· 14.2 miles on Interstate 81 between Exit 1 (Kirkwood/Conklin) and Exit 2 (New York/Industrial Park/Five Mile Point) in the town of Kirkwood, Broome County ($2.6 million)

· 4.4 miles on the U.S. Route 11 overlap with Route 79 in the town of Lisle, Broome County ($1.1 million)

· 15.2 miles on Route 26 from just south of Pierce Hill Road to Main Street in the town of Vestal, and from Nanticoke Drive to Route 38B in the town of Union and village of Endicott, all in Broome County ($3.2 million)

· 11 miles on Route 17 from Occanum to Exit 80 (Damasucus), and from E. Bosket Road to Exit 82 (McClure/Sanford) in the towns of Sanford and Windsor and the village of Windsor, all in Broome County ($4.5 million)

· 10.1 miles on Route 434 from the city of Binghamton line to State Street in the city of Binghamton, Broome County ($1.5 million)

· 6.3 miles on Routes 7&7A from the Pennsylvania state line to County Road 177 in the town of Conklin, Broome County ($1.5 million)

· 9.2 miles on the Interstate 88 northbound and southbound connector from the Interstate 88 interchange with Interstate 81 to Interstate 81 Exit 2 (Chenango Bridge) in the town of Fenton, Broome County ($2.3 million)

· 11.8 miles on Route 79 from Windsor to the Pennsylvania state line in the town of Windsor Broome County ($1.1 million)

· 26.2 miles on Interstate 88 between Exit 8 (Bainbridge/Masonville) and Exit 10 (Unadilla) in the towns of Bainbridge and Sidney and village of Sidney, Chenango County ($3.6 million)

· 11.6 miles on Interstate 88 from the Broome county line to Melody Hill Road in the town of Afton, Chenango County ($1.1 million)

· 15 miles on Route 220 from Genegantslet Creek to Meeker Road in the towns of Smithville and McDonough, Chenango County ($3.5 million)

· 1.5 lane miles on Route 12 from Burger King to the Norwich city line the town of Norwich, Chenango County ($95,000)

· 1.2 miles on Route 990L from County Route 12 to Route 23 in the town of Norwich, Chenango County ($186,000)

· 5.2 miles on Route 41 from the Broome county line to Afton in the town and village of Afton, Chenango County ($1.1 million)

· 10 miles on Route 23 from County Route 9 to Underpass Road in the towns of Davenport and Kortright, Delaware County ($591,000)

· 17.2 miles on Interstate 88 from Exit 10 (Unadilla) east to Ouleout Creek, in the town of Sidney, Delaware County, and village of Unadilla, Otsego County ($980,000)

· 17.4 miles on Route 30 from Route 17 to River Road in the towns of Hancock and Colchester, Delaware County ($1.6 million)