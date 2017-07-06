Broome Health Department Urges Students to Get the Meningitis Shot Now

The Broome County Health Department is urging students entering 7th, 8th, and 12th grade, to get vaccinated for meningitis this summer before the new school year begins.

"The reason this is required for school is that this is such a risky disease," said Marian Hollander, Broome County Registered Nurse.

7th and 8th graders will need their first vaccination, while seniors in high school will need to receive their booster shot. The only exception is that 12th graders don't need a second shot if they got their first one at 16-years-old.

The disease is caused by bacteria that spreads from person-to-person through the exchange of respiratory and throat secretions. This includes coughing, kissing or sharing drinks, and utensils.

"This is a disease that causes the infection of the bloodstream, the lining of the brain or the spinal cord," said Hollander.

It only takes 3 to 4 days from the time you catch the disease to when symptoms start to show.

"It can make someone go from a healthy young person to a very dead person in just a couple of days," said Hollander.

Symptoms of Meningococcal Disease

High Fever

Chills

Lethargy

Rash

Headache

Neck Stiffness

Seizures

Shock

Coma

Death

Around 20% of those who are treated and survive the disease will suffer from long-term hearing loss, permanent brain damage and loss of fingers, hands or limbs.

2016 was the first year the State required certain-aged students to be vaccinated before being allowed in the classroom. Last year, over 800 children in Broome County all tried to get the shot the week before school started, which caused major backups at doctors offices and forced some students to miss the first days of classes.

"Last year we had a real problem when parents may have heard the message that their child needed to get a Meningococcal shot, but didn't understand the message that their school wouldn't allow them to stay in school if they didn't have it," said Hollander.

This year, Hollander and the Broome Health Department want to make sure parents start making appointments earlier in the summer to avoid a similar situation.

"It's important for people to know this know so they can get into their doctor and get their appointment for the shot rather than wait until it gets close to the school year when appointments are full," said Hollander.

The Affordable Care Act ensures that getting the shot is paid for through insurance and the County Health Department is willing to help if you aren't covered.

"Anyone who doesn't have insurance can call us here at the Broome County Health Department," said Hollander. "We will get an appointment for them."

She also encourages people to check out a program called Vaccines for Children, where shots are provided for free.

There are two types of Meningococcal shots, "MenACWY" is the one that is required for students by the State, while "MenB" is recommended for children who are 16 to 23-years-old.

"Just because something isn't required for school doesn't mean that it's not highly recommended and we want to listen to the brilliant people who put those recommendations together," said Hollander.

In addition to getting the booster shot, Hollander recommends that all high school seniors get the "MenB" shot as well.

Fewer than 700 cases of the Meningococcal disease were reported each year since 2010 in the United States. There are an estimated 80 deaths from the disease every year since 2010.

Experts say the vaccine is 85% to 100% effective at preventing infection.