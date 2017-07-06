Binghamton Man Faces Multiple Charges Following Police Pursuit

A Binghamton man is in Broome County jail after police say he led them on a high-speed chase through the City of Binghamton Thursday morning.

The Broome County Sheriff’s office said the pursuit started after 21-year-old Rashid Patterson refused to pull over for a traffic violation on Broad Avenue.

Authorities say deputies pursued the driver throughout the city before Patterson finally stopped on Chenango Street near Prospect Avenue.

Authorities also found Patterson had on him 29 bags of heroin, marijuana and was wanted by Binghamton City Court for violating parole.

He was arraigned in City of Binghamton Court and sent to Broome County jail without bail.

Charges Against Rashid Patterson

-Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree, a felony

-Violation of Probation Warrant

-Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer 3rd Degree, a misdemeanor

-Reckless Driving, an Unclassified Misdemeanor (Vehicle & Traffic Law)

-Unlawful Possession of Marijuana, a Violation

-Multiple vehicle and traffic violations