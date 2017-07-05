Binghamton Bulldogs announce inaugural roster

The Binghamton Bulldogs will begin play in the semi-pro American Basketball Association in 2017. The team's first roster was announced on Wednesday and features many local players.

BU and BHS Grad Jimmy Gray headlines the roster. Gray led the America East in minutes per game his senior year with 36.5 and averaged 10.5 points per game. Fellow former Bearcat Kyrie Sutton joins the Bulldogs as well. Sutton was a freshman for the Bearcats only America East Championship. Sutton has since played all over the world and was the 10th overall pick in the 2014 NBA D-League Draft.

The Bulldogs roster is as follows:

#0 Anthony Gibson, 5'10" - Tinton Falls, NJ (Kean University)

#1 Jimmel Brunson, 6'5" - Syracuse, NY (Clinton College)

#3 Chris Cartwright, 5'8" - Binghamton, NY (TC3, Buffalo State)

#11 Seth Thomsen, 6'2" - New Berlin, NY (Oneonta State)

#12 Kyrie Sutton, 6'9" - Brooklyn, NY (Binghamton University, Texas Southern University)

#13 Jamie Calloway, 6'2" - Edwardsville, PA (Lackawanna County Community College)

#14 Larry Anderscavage, 5'8" - Edwardsville, PA (Luzerne County Community College)

#20 Jimmy Gray, 6'0" - Binghamton, NY (Binghamton University)

#22 Mike McCoy, 6'4" - Ithaca, NY

#23 Alex Mirabito, 6'0" - Oneonta, NY (Oswego State)

#24 Jordan Prior, 6'2" - Cortland, NY (Morrisville State)

#33 Moni Anderson, 6'0" - Washington D.C. (Davis College)

The Bulldogs begin play in November. All home games will be played at Seton Catholic Central. For more information, you can visit the team's website here.