NG Advantage Plans Public Bus Trip to See Vermont Natural Gas Station

NG Advantage is offering residents a free ride to get a closer look at one of the company's active natural gas compressor stations.

Residents from Fenton, Hillcrest, Port Dickinson, and Chenango Bridge are invited to Milton Vermont on July 15 for a tour to see and hear a working CNG facility.

Those who attend will be able to visit the community where the site is located to talk with employees and residents who live and work near the facility every day.

In addition, the company says they've received nearly 100 resumes from job seekers after they began hiring for the natural gas project in Fenton. The company adds that the compressor site will create 150 full-time jobs in the community.

Residents that are interested in attending can RSVP with their name and address to cashton@ngadvantage.com by noon, on July 10.

The bus will leave for the tour by 6:00 a.m. and return by 10:00 p.m. on July 15. Food, beverages, and transportation will be free of charge provided by NG Advantage to all participating.