Binghamton Man Arrested Following Attempted Burglary

The Broome County Sheriff's office responded to a burglary in progress on Route 12 in the Town of Chenango on July 4.

Frederick Bartholomew, 46, of Binghamton, entered the home from an entrance in the back. The homeowner said he was sitting in his living room when he saw an unknown male in the kitchen.

After the homeowner yelled, Bartholomew lunged at him in attempts to take his phone.

The homeowner was able to restrain Bartholomew and call 911. The two continued to struggle until the deputies arrived. The homeowner sustained minor cuts on his arms and legs.

Bartholomew was charged with burglary in the second degree and is in the Broome County Sheriff's Correctional Facility without bail.