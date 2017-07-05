  • Home

Six Arrested Following Fourth of July Police Crackdown

Posted: Updated:
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -

The New York State Police issued 270 traffic tickets following their July Fourth weekend crack down. In Broome County six people were arrested for driving while intoxicated.

State Police and local law enforcement stepped up their patrols to help make roads safer for the July Fourth holiday. Troopers focused on drivers who were distracted, speeding, and displaying signs of impairment. 