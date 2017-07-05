  • Home

Binghamton Property To Be Demolished

Posted: Updated:
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -

The City of Binghamton is continuing to demolish blighted properties. 

On Thursday, 76 Glenwood Ave., the former Yonda's Bar, will be knocked down. The work will start at 9:30 a.m. 

Mayor Rich David, Councilman Giovanni Scaringi and the First Ward Neighborhood Watch members will be at the demolition. 