Broome County Sheriff's Searching for Man with Outstanding Warrant

The Broome County Sheriff's Office needs your help to locate a man with an outstanding warrant.

Michael Navarro Jr. is wanted on a outstanding warrant for Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

Name: Michael A Navarro Jr.

Sex: Male

Race: Black

Height: 6'

Weight: 180 lbs.

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Anyone with information on Navarro's location is asked to call the Broome County Sheriff's Office at (607) 778-1196.