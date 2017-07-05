  • Home

Broome County Sheriff's Searching for Man with Outstanding Warrant

BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. -

The Broome County Sheriff's Office needs your help to locate a man with an outstanding warrant. 

Michael Navarro Jr. is wanted on a outstanding warrant for Criminal Possession of a Weapon. 

Name: Michael A Navarro Jr.
Sex: Male 
Race: Black 
Height: 6'
Weight: 180 lbs. 
Eyes: Brown 
Hair: Black

Anyone with information on Navarro's location is asked to call the Broome County Sheriff's Office at (607) 778-1196.