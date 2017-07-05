  • Home

Harpursville Man Indicted For Aggravated Vehicular Homicide

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -

A Broome County Grand Jury has indicted a Harpursville man on eight counts including Aggravated Vehicular Homicide. 

David Murrer Jr., 24, is accused of killing Lynn Baciuska Sr. and seriously injuring Synthia Baciuska while intoxicated in a December crash in the Town of Colesville. 

Murrer faces the following charges:

  • Aggravated Vehicular Homicide
  • Vehicular Manslaughter, in the second degree
  • Manslaughter, in the second degree
  • Assault, in the second degree
  • Vehicular Assault, in the second degree
  • Driving While Intoxicated 
  • Driving a Motor Vehicle with .08 of One Per Centum or More by Weight of Alcohol in Blood
  • Reckless Driving