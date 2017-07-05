Harpursville Man Indicted For Aggravated Vehicular Homicide

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -
A Broome County Grand Jury has indicted a Harpursville man on eight counts including Aggravated Vehicular Homicide.
David Murrer Jr., 24, is accused of killing Lynn Baciuska Sr. and seriously injuring Synthia Baciuska while intoxicated in a December crash in the Town of Colesville.
Murrer faces the following charges:
- Aggravated Vehicular Homicide
- Vehicular Manslaughter, in the second degree
- Manslaughter, in the second degree
- Assault, in the second degree
- Vehicular Assault, in the second degree
- Driving While Intoxicated
- Driving a Motor Vehicle with .08 of One Per Centum or More by Weight of Alcohol in Blood
- Reckless Driving