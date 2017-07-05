Village of Endicott up for $10 Million State Grant

In one week, Endicott representatives will head to Albany to pitch why they should be awarded millions of state dollars to revitalize Washington Avenue and the rest of Endicott's downtown area.

Kyle Washington, President of the Downtown Endicott Business Association said, “ it would bring some infrastructure that we need not only on streets and sidewalks but also some of the buildings that have become outdated”

But Washington says the money could affect more than just the exterior of the area.

“We’re not just creating jobs in Endicott, we are creating industries that create jobs so we’re hoping to continue that pathway,” said Washington

One of three finalists for the annual Downtown Revitalization Grant, officials say the money would be the spark to a new story in Endicott’s history.

“The D.R.I is huge for Endicott it’s huge for New York and I think it’s a tremendous feather in Cuomo’s cap and his absolute determination to create jobs in New York” said Washington," Washington said.

Among the projects that would benefit? 204 Washington Street, an Endicott Technology Accelerator made up of 5 start up companies in which Washington is also a part of, as CEO and President of MicroEnvironmental. With MicroEnvironmental is Sonostics and three other Binghamton University technology start ups.

Ken McLeod, CEO Sonostics said, “If we have ten or twenty or thirty start ups, several of those are going to be tremendously successful.

Some are gonna do quite well, some are going to fail but overall, it's going to transform the region.”

"It's not like there are jobs that people are coming to they are bringing the jobs with them, they are creating these jobs by creating new ventures," said McLeod.

Endicott Mayor, John Bertoni said, “The community is just going to rally and it's going to put us in high gear to continue with what we need to do to make Endicott great again.



The village will present their plan in Albany on July 12th.



