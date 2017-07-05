Brindisi Kicks Off Congressional Campaign Run in Binghamton

Democratic Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi (D, 119) kicked off his campaign for the area's Congressional seat (22nd District) outside of the Broome County Courthouse on Wednesday afternoon. The seat is currently occupied by Republican Congresswoman, Claudia Tenney who was elected in November 2016 and took office in January of this year.

"I wanted to make sure I came down to Broome County to make this announcement because it's very important that the folks who I don't represent right now in the Assembly get to know me, why I'm running for Congress, what I think I can bring to the job if elected," said Brindisi.

His announcement in Binghamton came one week after he officially told the public that he plans to run for Congress on June 28 in Utica, the Assembly District where he currently works.

"The most important part of being a Representative is to listen to the people," said Brindisi. "I plan to spend a lot of time in Broome County and the other counties throughout the Congressional District."

His speech to the crowd touched on a variety of topics ranging from policies to the changes he'd bring if elected.

Brindisi says his four main campaign goals are to create more jobs, make sure health care stays affordable, provide more funds for public education, and stop the Internet Privacy Bill.

Even though Tenney has only been in Office for less than one year of her current term, Brindisi says now is the perfect time to get his campaign going.

"People want to know that their Representative is there and listening to them and I think it's important for me to get in early so I can start representing and meeting the people," said Brindisi.

He and Tenney have very little in common, according to the candidate. He said, "we have some serious policy disagreements right now."

Current Congresswoman, Claudia Tenney says Brindisi isn't who he says he is.

He pretends to be a moderate when it benefits him, but when it comes down to it, Brindisi will be just another reliable vote for Nancy Pelosi, the same way he's been a reliable vote for Cuomo in Albany. Brindisi has been a rubber stamp for the corruption and failed liberal policies that have driven record numbers of people and businesses out of our state. On the issues that matter the most for upstate New Yorkers, Brindisi isn't there for us. — Claudia Tenney

The candidate says one of the most notable things that makes him stand out from the incumbent is his willingness to listen to the people he represents.

"When I'm elected, I'm going to hold Town Halls every year in every County that we represent in the 22nd because I think I need to be out there listening to the folks and being a better representative in Washington," said Brindisi.

He was introduced by Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo (D, 123) who praised Brindisi for his political leadership so far.

"I can tell you without hesitation that he is one of the smartest, most dedicated public servants and one of the hardest members of the Assembly that I know," said Lupardo.

Even Patrick Madden, a former-Democratic Congressional candidate, had nothing but positive things to say about Brindisi.

"He's a good man, I think he's a great candidate," said Madden. "I think he's got a strong shot to win and it's a team effort. We're all in this together, we're on the same page and we want good things for everybody in the District."

Brindisi says the Mohawk Valley is very similar to Broome County and the work that Lupardo does is similar to his.

"Donna is a doer, she is someone who delivers, she is someone who speaks up in the Assembly to represent her area and that's the same thing I do," said Brindisi.

He stressed that he will be the independent voice for the people and isn't afraid to cross party lines or question Democrats when he thinks they're wrong.