School Districts Get Involved In Consolidation To Cut Taxes

School districts are getting involved in the conversation to reduce taxes in Broome County. Towns and villages in Broome have been working on ways to eliminate government waste, as mandated in New York's budget.

"Instead of all the municipalities doing individually on their own, are there ways that they can get together and maybe have one municipality do that for all the other ones," explains Jason Garnar, Broome County Executive.

And school districts are jumping in on the conversation. Union Endicott School Board member Joe Ozvold attended Wednesday's public hearing, to see if there was anything the districts could be doing that they may have overlooked.

"Is there something that we've missed? Something that we can use to save taxpayer's money, and also increase services to our students," says Joe Ozvold.

One initiative passed by the county legislature affects taxpayers in the Town of Union. That initiative has Broome's Real Property Tax office taking over tax collection for the Union Endicott and Maine Endwell school districts.

"We asked some of the banks to do it and they were hesitant, so the county came up to us with a good deal and we went with the county," says Ozvold.

The county has also taken over the hiring of case workers for the Binghamton City School District.

"It's going to save them a lot of money," says Garnar.

Broome County has until August 1st to present a final plan to county legislators, which will then be sent up to Albany. There will be a third and final public hearing about the shared services proposal in the next month.