Two Indicted in Endicott Home Robbery

A Broome County grand jury has indicted two people arrested in a May 6 robbery of a home on Hill Ave. in the Village of Endicott. The grand jury indicted 23-year-old Reuben Ogando on two robbery charges and one for illegally possessing a weapon -- all felony. Ogando is accused of threatening a man with a knife and robbing home.

21-year-old Christina Ciotoli was indicted on one charge of robbery. The Broome County District Attorney's Office says two other individuals involved in the robbery had pleaded guilty before the grand jury met.