Errors cost Fumble Ponies in Altoona

BINGHAMTON, NY – Tanner Anderson tossed a career-best eight scoreless innings and Kevin Newman supplied four RBI to carry the Altoona Curve past the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 6-0, on Tuesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field. The Ponies were held to four hits in their sixth shutout loss of the season.

Anderson cut through the Rumble Ponies, keeping Binghamton out of the hit column until the fourth inning. The righty retired 10 of the first 11 before Kevin Kaczmarski singled. He allowed a double to Gustavo Nunez to start the fifth, but responded by retiring eleven straight Ponies. Anderson capped his night by stepping around a single in the eighth to post a scoreless inning.

Newman opened the first inning with a double off Marcos Molina and scored on a sacrifice fly. The Curve used an error by David Thompson to spark a two-run second inning. Newman belted a two-run homer to left-center in the fourth, his fourth long ball of the season, and added an RBI single in the sixth.

Molina (0-4) allowed six runs (four earned) on a season-high nine hits over 5-2/3 innings in his fourth loss in as many starts since joining the Rumble Ponies. Ben Griset extended his scoreless streak to nine games with 1-1/3 innings of shutout relief.

Anderson (7-7) scattered four hits and struck out five to collect his fifth win in six starts. He coaxed 15 groundouts from the Rumble Ponies, including eight from the final 11 hitter he faced.

The Rumble Ponies (44-34) continue their only visit to Altoona on Wednesday at 7:00 PM. RHP Chris Flexen takes the mound against RHP JT Brubaker. The Horizons Federal Credit Union Pregame Show can be heard starting at 6:45 PM on News Radio 1290 WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: Matt Oberste had his 10-game hitting streak snapped with an 0-for-4 game…left-handed hitters are 3-for-38 this season against Ben Griset...Scarlyn Reyes closed Binghamton’s pitching tab with a scoreless eighth inning

(Courtesy: Binghamton Rumble Ponies)