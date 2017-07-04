A Sweet Way to Celebrate the Fourth of July

Ice cream shops across Binghamton serve a variety of flavors of ice cream treats, and even some that pets can enjoy.

Jones Humdinger on Upper Front Street was one of the ice cream shops in Binghamton that drew people in for their sweet fix on the holiday, even having one resident who traveled from as far as New Providence N.J.

"I'm coming here just for the blueberry ice cream...Humdinger blueberry ice cream. Every time I pass by here I come here for this ice cream," said Alice Chaw.

Over at Frosty Joe's on Track Drive in Binghamton one employee said she enjoys working on the Fourth of July, and that it has been especially fun.



"I love my job. I love scooping ice cream. Your customers are almost always happy," said Amy Carson.

Pops Sugar Shack on Conklin Road in Binghamton also had residents stopping by to get an ice cream cone, before heading home to relax for the rest of the holiday.

People weren't the only ones enjoying ice cream on Independence Day. A few dog owners shared their cones with their pets before heading out to continue celebrating the Fourth of July.



