Highland Park Hosts Hundreds

The Fourth of July celebration at Highland Park is one place many locals go to catch some of the best fireworks in the area.

"There's tons of food, activities and vendors, said Eddie Fabrizio."

With plenty of reasons to come together and celebrate this day, and many people showed their pride by wearing the nation's red, white and blue.

"You know, why not show where you come from? I mean I'm Puerto Rican, but i'm a Puerto Rican american. Why not show who you really are? So I'm proud, proud to be a Puerto Rican American, said Luis Ramirez."

With many people getting the day off from work, families were able to fill the park and enjoy the day together.

"It's fun when friends and family come together and just enjoy some fun, said Aydian Sanders, a Johnson City resident."

But of course the biggest excitement of the night is the way it all ends.

"I've been here for a few years, watching the fireworks and it's beautiful, said Armani Lopez, a Johnson City resident."

A great way to end, this year's Fourth of July.