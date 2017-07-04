Former Binghamton Pitcher Taylor assaulted in Salt Lake City

Former Binghamton Met and Rumble Pony Logan Taylor is on the mend after being assaulted on Saturday. Taylor is currently playing for the Mets Triple-A affiliate Las Vegas 51s and during the teams road series against the Salt Lake City Bees, was approached by a homeless man holding a tire iron and sock full of rocks demanding Taylor's wallet. Taylor refused to give it to him and began walking away. The homeless man then hit Taylor over the head with the tire iron.

Taylor was taken to the hospital and diagnosed with a concussion and had 6-7 staples put in the back of his head. The 51s have placed him on the disabled list. Las Vegas Manager Pedro Lopez said Taylor was in good enough condition to be with the team at the ballpark.

Taylor took to Twitter Tuesday after his story made national news, thanking everyone for their support:

Thank you to everybody who has reached out to me to check on me, it has meant a lot and I'll be back out there soon. — Logan Taylor (@Loganreese36) July 4, 2017

Lopez said that 51s teammates Dom Smith and Kevin McGowan were in the vicinity and, when they realized it was Taylor that had been attacked, tried to go after the homeless man. Police however, ended up arresting Joshua Cruz, 33, in connection with the incident. Cruz has been charged with aggravated robbery and failure to stop at command of law enforcement.

Taylor has pitched in 46 games at the Double-A level, 44 in 2016 for the Binghamton Mets and two this season for the Rumble Ponies.