A Small New York Town Celebrates Fourth of July in a Big Way

On the Fourth of July, people all over the nation come together to celebrate the United States of America. One small, New York town did exactly that.

Hundreds of Candor residents of all ages came out and lined the sidewalks for their annual Fourth of July parade. Some attendees believe, it is small communities like this one, that embody the American spirit



Gwen Isham, Lifelong Candor Resident said, “Our freedoms are what make this country great. I think all small towns embody that, because all politics are local and it starts here.”



And community members say Candor, New York is a little American town with a lot of pride. “We love the fourth of July here, it’s just a great event, we like to make it a real celebration of our country and our town," said Isham.



Sherry Haner, born and raised in Candor New York, also feels the town has a special kind of spirit on this holiday, “It’s a small town and I absolutely love the Fourth of July here, I love our flags when they come through. We just love it, Fourth of July is just great, especially if you get a sunny day like this””



For some, celebrating the Fourth of July is a family affair, “I have family from all over the country here and they come back for the fourth and we just have a good time," said Isham.

And for others it’s a time for remembrance, “My husband and I are veterans at heart and our heart is with our veterans and were thankful for all of them who gave their service to our country.” said Haner.



But no matter how you celebrate the holiday, community members say it’s important to remember it’s roots.

“Fourth of July means independence and the freedoms we enjoy in this country that there’s many countries that do not get that opportunity," said Haner.

When asked what makes the United States of America the way it is, two lifelong Candor residents had something very similar to say.

"Freedom of speech, our ability to go where we want, do what we want gather, our freedoms are what make our country truly great," said Isham. "Our country is what is it because of the people. The love, the comradery. The people that love our freedoms, our flag and our families...that is what makes up this country." said Haner.