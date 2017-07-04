Montrose Celebrates Rural America

Thousands lined the streets of Montrose, PA, decked out in their finest red, white, and blue. The July 4th celebration is an over 40 year old tradition in the small town and it all centers around a parade that lasts over an hour.

"We came down for the parade," says Ava Schmidt who is celebrating with her cousins.

The Montrose parade is a Schmidt family tradition, and they're not the only ones. Up and down the parade route, families gather to take in the festivities.

"Its about family and friends and the community coming out and being together," says Montrose resident Greg O'Connell.

O'Connell says his father, the family patriot, passed down to him an appreciation for the values on which our country was funded.

"It's those values that we try to live up to and keep trying to live up to," says O'Connell, "Sometimes we fail at it, but we just have to keep trying."

While today is all about celebrating the stars and stripes, the Montrose gathering is also about hometown pride.

And there's that rural America hometown pride here in Montrose. #July4th pic.twitter.com/BMPUggHDc1 — Amy Hogan (@AmyHoganTV) July 4, 2017

"I love this town, I'm very proud of this town, I've had roots here since about 1820," says Bill McLaughlin.

That pride in your roots is exactly what this year's event theme of "Celebrating Rural America" is all about.

"It's old fashioned, laid back," says Bill Binder.

It's just a down home celebration of independence and small town life.