EPAC Held Auditions For Their Annual Shakespeare in the Park

Young actors will learn the art of Shakespeare in Endicott.

The Endicott Performing Arts Center will be putting on a production of A Mid-Summer Nights Dream for their annual Shakespeare in the Park. All the actors will be children age 7 to 17 - a first for the annual event.

EPAC held auditions on July 3. They were looking for energetic kids with an ability to project their voices.

Director Patrick Foti said the Endicott Performing Arts Center has been putting on the free performances for 16 years.

"It's something that we've been doing to show our appreciation to Endicott and the whole Southern Tier for supporting Endicott Performing Arts Center," said Foti.

The play will run from Aug. 17, through Aug. 20, at North Side Park. On the last day EPAC will also be hosting a Shakespeare Festival.