Are you looking for Fourth of July plans?

Highland Park in the Town of Union and Montrose will be hosting festivities.

Highland Park:

9:00 a.m. - Colors of Independence 5K

10:00 a.m. - CPR Courses (every half hour)

12:00 p.m. - Activities, Entertainment, Vendors

12:00 - 4:00 p.m. - Chicken Barbecue

9:30 p.m. - Fireworks

Montrose: