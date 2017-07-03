Downsville Man Arrested on Multiple Sex Charges

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office arrested Joshua Davis, 18, on June 8, for multiple sex charges.

The charges following a six month investigation into a report of multiple sex crimes with numerous victims.

Davis is charged with:

seven counts of rape in the second degree

six counts of sexual misconduct

two counts of endangering the welfare of a child

He is alleged to have engaged in sexual intercourse with a child seven different times, and endangering the welfare of two additional children, by making sexual advances towards them in person, and on social media.

Davis was arraigned at Walton Village Court and then released on his own recognizance.

On June 29, Davis surrendered himself to the Delaware County Deputies on five more additional counts of sexual misconduct. These charges follow a separate investigation into a report of sexual abuse. He is alleged for sexual conduct two times with a child less than 17 years of age and to have engaged in sexual intercourse three times.

Davis was arraigned at Walton Village Court and is scheduled to re-appear there at a later date.