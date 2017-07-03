The Binghamton Philharmonic Performs Pops in the Park

On the eve of Independence Day, Monday, nearly 4,000 Southern Tier residents were treated to a magical soundtrack at Highland Park.

For their third year, the Binghamton Philharmonic performed 'Pops in the Park' to open this week's 4th of July festivities, growing larger every season.

"It's outdoors, it's up close and personal. People have really come out and enjoyed the performance from the Philharmonic," said Senator Fred Akshar.

The free, public concert featured an array of patriotic music, as well as a selection from popular show-tunes like songs from the film Harry Potter.

"This is a concert the community has come to grow and love," said Brittany Hall, Exec. Director of the Binghamton Philharmonic.

And love they do. Over the past three years, the Pops in the Park has been offering musical enthusiasts a concert scheduled around the 4th of July. Enhancing the special meaning that it has with the birth of America.

"It's patriotic and it gives a good feeling," said Dennis Cole, Johnson City resident.

"I enjoy it. I'm a veteran so I always enjoy anything that has to do with Independence Day," said Hal Reynolds, Binghamton Philharmonic musician.

This annual musical tradition has been giving the Philharmonic a chance to play in an open-air venue, an opportunity that many in the orchestra feel not only showcases the beauty of performing in a wonderful setting, but gives an audience a chance to witness these musicians in a more relaxed and positive light.

"I hope they see that an orchestral experience can be fun and engaging. Not so stiff, but more casual," said Patricia Jancova, Philharmonic musician.

"It's a good chance to give back to the community and create a better holiday," said Tommy Nakashima, Philharmonic musician.

But the Pops in the Park performance wasn't complete without thanking those that served this country. As a special treat, the Binghamton orchestra performed a song that recognized all the veterans in the audience. Asking them to please stand when they heard their military branch's anthem, capping off a night filled with patriotic excellence.

"I like the fact that everybody comes out to support the community and be patriotic, especially with the way the world is right now. Let's just be like 'Team USA', " said Sharon Westbrook, Binghamton resident.