Families Fill Chenango Valley State Park

CHENANGO FORKS, N.Y. -

Chenango Valley State Park was sold out for this Fourth of July Weekend. With about 600 people venturing for a getaway per day this week, Monday was no different.

"Close to 20 years, we've been coming here for a little over a week every year in the summer, said Karen Webb, a Deposit resident."

Families came to visit, fish, swim, boat, kayak, but most of all; have fun!