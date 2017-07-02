Spotlight in Sports: One of the Best

Zack Sperger is a Little Leaguer on a mission. A 12 year-old who pitches, hits, and runs unlike any other. Zack competed in the Pitch, Hit, and Run competition across New York State.

My goal is to be a Major League Baseball player, said Zack Sperger.

But he didn't just compete, he won the whole thing.

"I couldn't believe it once they called my name. Because once I finished them, I thought.. I won two of the competitions so I thought I had a pretty good chance, but I couldn't believe it."

Going head-to-head against New York's best, Zack ran out of Citi Field and into home plate with some hardware to take back.

And he's humble too, the star credits his Father for the win.

"My success, I give to him, because he's the one who pitches to me every day."

"I was a little choked up when they called his name for that, first place. I knew he had the talent, but you always think there's some kid who's better out there somewhere. But there wasn't, at least not this time, said Bill Sperger, Zack's Father."

And it doesn't end there, after all is said and done, Zack is the 12th best Pitch, Hit and Run player in the nation.

That's out of over 600,000 players.

"I didn't think I was that good out of the whole nation. I thought I was just.. after I won the local I thought I was going to go that far, said Zack."

But instead he goes above and beyond. Congrats Zack, our Spotlight in Sports.