The Faerie Festival Wraps Up in Harpursville

Since June 23, faerie lovers and fans of the magical world of fantasy stepped away from the realm of reality to enjoy a day of pure imagination.

Sunday, the last day of the Faerie Festival in Harpursville gave the nearly 5,000 event goers a chance to get their fill of whimsical adventures, as well as a fond farewell to the festival's 9th year.

"People really enjoy being out in the environment. Kids, fairy tales and stories make everybody happy," said Billy Bardo, Festival Co-Founder

For those that didn't know, the best explanation for what a Faerie Festival is...well, it's like a combination of 'Burning Man' and a Renaissance Festival.

"We've often described this festival as a renaissance festival with wings," said Kate "Mother Crane" Thorpe, Festival Coordinator.

Throughout the half-mile stretch of unique vendors and performers, fest-fans had many opportunities to take part in array of other-worldly fun. Children could enjoy face painting, or painting themselves, and a wide variety of fantasy themed entertainment.

"What I like about this event is the magic. You can feel the magic and it's kid-centered," said Karyn Grausgruber, Storyteller.

With ton's of fun for kids, adults also had the chance to feel younger themselves. Forgetting the world they live in, just for a moment, and finding themselves discovering a world long forgotten.

"Why a Faerie Festival? Because we are lovers of magic and imagination," Kate Thorpe.

"Why not a Faerie festival? It's all pretend and it's all for real," Billy Bardo.

It sounds like it's straight out of a fairy-tale book; miles away, deep in the woods, down in a hidden valley lives the Faerie Festival. But it does exist. Growing every year in popularity and size, it appears that those that wander along the creek and venture pass the toadstools really enjoy what the festival has to offer the community.

"It's good, it's family friendly," said Dennis Basin, Limestone College Professor.

"I like it. There's a lot of diversity which was really nice," said Sophia Hutchens and Aspen Weckworth, Norwich residents.

"I'm really enjoying the costumes and all the fun crafts. We're hoping to make it a yearly thing for us," said Rick Deering.

Don't miss the chance next year to see what the Faerie Festival has to offer.

"There's a lot of festivals that encourage people to take action in the world of the living, we're kind of inviting people back into the land of the dream," Billy Bardo.