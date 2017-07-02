Prospect Mountain Construction Will Continue After July 4th

Drivers will get a little break from the Prospect Mountain Construction project, which won't continue until after the July 4 holiday.

The New York State Department of Transportation announced that work will begin again on Wednesday, July 5 and continue through Friday, July 7.

Construction: July 5 through July 7

I81 North: One lane open between Fairview Avenue and Exit 5

I81 South/17 East: Right lane closed between Exit 4 S-N and Fairview Avenue

7 North: Reduced to one lane between Robinson Street and Bevier Street

7 South: Reduced to one lane between Bevier Street and Frederick Street

For more information on work being done this week, visit the NYSDOT website.