Multiple Roads in Binghamton Getting Worked on This Week

Five roads in Binghamton will be receiving maintenance this week according to the Highway Division of the Broome County Public Works Department.

Beginning on Sunday, July 2 and continuing through Saturday, July 8, Pierce Creek Road, Powers Road, and Cherry Valley Hills Road will be worked on.

Officials say there will be ditching done with a Gradalls, which is similar to a large forklift.

There will also be Grader Patching on Trim Street and Old Newark Valley Road.

All projects are dependent on weather.