Runners Get Patriotic at Second Annual Stars and Stripes 5K

The Vestal Coal House hosted its 2nd Annual Stars and Stripes 5K as part of a certified USA Track and Field race.

Around one hundred people took part in the event. Some were in it for the exercise, others the competition, but for one runner, he was there to make a new friend or two.

"I run and I just talk to people I don't even know," said Richard Walburger, Runner. "I chat a lot, I try to get people going near the end and it's a good camaraderie amongst runners here."

He says there's a strong sense of community at races like Saturday's and it brings lots of people together.

"I like running, I like people, and I like running with people," said Walburger.