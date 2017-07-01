July 4th: Firework Safety

Oh say, can you see the bombs bursting in air...in fact, we love watching them.

Independence Day, begins in just three days. For many Americans, fireworks have as much to do with the 4th of July as the US National Anthem, but in parts of the State of New York possessing any form of fireworks are illegal.

Broome County is listed as one of the areas which all fireworks are deemed illegal. "They can't possess them in this county," said George Hayes, Johnson City Police Department Captain. Yet, many people still choose to enjoy the sights and sounds of these 'sky flowers.'

"The whole family will be together, [in New York] so it's going to be great." Cathy Arnold, Pennsylvania resident. "I'm going to have a huge fireworks show!" Lizzie Mollo.

By journeying a few miles away to Hallstead PA, New Yorkers have the chance stop at nearby shops like Mess's Fireworks. According to PA law, it is illegal for Pennsylvania residents to purchase fireworks that are non-sparkler types, but NY residents can purchase any type, freely.

"The people who don't live in our area can buy, pretty much, everything. It's kind of crazy," Cathy Arnold.

According to Mess's Fireworks owner, Jerry Mess, for every one local resident that enters his store "about 500 NY residents enter."

But once NY residents cross the border...it's a different story. "It's the way the laws are and [fireworks] can be dangerous," George Hayes, and Tioga County Public Health officials agree.

The Health Department and Mess's warns firework users that, if not handled properly, they can cause serious or fatal injuries.

"People doing improper things with fireworks. That's what causes the problems," Jerry Mess.

To avoid a trip to the emergency room, follow these tips:

Obey local laws regarding use of fireworks

Read all labels and directions of fireworks before igniting

Never give fireworks to children, "Kids just don't need to handle fireworks. People think the kid thing is sparklers. Sparklers are one of the hottest things in there," Mess

Always have a bucket of water nearby

Never aim fireworks towards people, animals, vehicles or flammable materials

Properly dispose of used fireworks by soaking them in water, away from buildings

Everyone hears the terrible tales of blowing fingers off, etc., but as long as you think before acting and follow a proper safety protocol, you should have a fun and safe Independence Day.