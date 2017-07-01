The Cider Mill Playhouse Presents the Lion King Jr.

The curtain lifted on the first two performances of the Lion King Jr., which is a more condensed version of the popular Disney play.

"We can get them on stage acting and singing without them having to do the full-scale Broadway show," said Joshua Sedelmeyer, Artistic Associate.

It makes it a little bit more palatable, the music is shorter, the harmonies are simpler and the story is condensed so that it can keep younger people , entertained, but still challenge them artistically. — Joshua Sedelmeyer

The show is part of the Theater's "Fresh Cider" series, which provides educational, youth-focused activities and performances.

"It's so important to get young people involved in the arts," said Sedelmeyer.

The shows are taught, directed and choreographed by Jan and Shannon DeAngelo.

There are two casts, one performed on Saturday and the other will perform at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 2. Tickets are still available for tomorrow's performances here.