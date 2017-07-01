Ross Park Zoo Gives Animals a New Experience

Saturday, members of the Ross Park Zoo invited the public to witness "Enrichment Day," a day filled with providing animals unique items that they sometimes have never interacted with.

For many zoo's across the world, fighting complacency and preventing captivity from harming featured animals is a daily challenge. In some cases, animals refuse to breed, and completely break down, or pace a constant regular path (which dictates boredom), but by introducing these unique items and experiences, the wildlife in zoos gain precious knowledge that challenges their normal thinking. Giving them well-deserved brain activity they desperately need to live.

"None of our animals at [Ross Park] pace. It's because our animals receive enrichment every day," said Rachel Davenport, Public Relation Coordinator for Binghamton Zoo.

The normal thinking of zoo animals becomes more reliant on humans over a period of time. Introducing a red panda bear to a mirror for the first time, creating a new rope toy with animal scents inside of it and giving a new meal that is compatible with the animal's diet; all help their brains develop and adapt more easily to their surroundings.

"Considering animals are in captivity for our convenience. Naturally, anything we can do to give them a fuller, richer life is a great thing," said Lou & Norma Cerney Norma, Jefferson, New Jersey residents.

Ross Park will be having an Ice Cream Safari fundraiser July 15. Flavors of Turkey Hill will be dispersed throughout the park, offering zoo-goers a cold treat on a warm day at the Binghamton Ross Park Zoo.