Windsor Man Drives Drunk to Police Station Charged with DWI

A Windsor man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after he drove to the State Police barracks in Kirkwood to pick up his friend who he thought had been arrested.

Police say 32-year-old Christopher Swawola walked into the station and asked the desk trooper about an acquaintance he believed had been arrested earlier in the day. The trooper noticed that Swawola was obviously intoxicated and determined that he drove to the barracks.

Swawola's breath test proved his blood alcohol level was .18, which is a little over two times the legal limit.

State troopers in Broome County made a total of four arrests for driving while intoxicated from Friday evening through early Saturday morning.