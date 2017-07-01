Cortland Fire Department Receives $190,000 Grant

The Cortland Fire Department will receive $190,477 in federal funding as part of the Department of Homeland Security's Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program (AFG). The money will go to purchase a new vehicle.

“It is essential that we provide our firefighters with the tools they need to do their jobs effectively,” said Charles Schumer, U.S. Senator for New York.

“These federal funds will allow our first responders to purchase the up-to-date equipment they need to do their jobs safely and effectively,” said Kirsten Gillibrand, U.S. Senator for New York.

Cortland Fire Chief, Charles Glover says they applied for the AFG fund to replace their old rescue truck.

"This award could not have come at a better time," said Glover. "We were beginning to question its reliability when it comes to responding to emergency situations."

The City of Cortland Fire Department is only responsible for serving the city of Cortland, but currently, they are the only FD in the entire county of Cortland that has the capability to respond to technical rescues, water rescues, and hazmat calls.