Senators Govern Southern Tier in Series Opener

A tally in the top of the ninth sent the Harrisburg Senators past the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 4-3, Friday night at NYSEG Stadium. Both teams collected nine hits and committed one error, but five of the Senators knocks came with runners in scoring position. Binghamton stranded the potential tying and winning runs on base in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Deadlocked at 3-3 since the sixth inning, the Senators took and held the lead in the game’s final frame. Isaac Ballou led off the ninth with a pinch-hit single, before being moved to second on Darian Sandford’s sacrifice bunt. Yadiel Hernandez brought in the winning run when his hard hit ground ball banked off of Matt Oberste’s glove and ricocheted into right field.

Tim Peterson (2-3) took the hit with the loss, despite tossing a perfect eighth inning.

Colton Plaia began the scoring on Friday night with his first home run of the season. It was his first long ball since July 26, 2016.

Senators starter Austen Williams lasted just 2.1 innings, with Plaia’s blast as the lone run on his card. He was hit with a comebacker off the bat of L.J. Mazzilli in the second inning, but remained in the game.

Harrisburg responded quickly from the Plaia tally, plating a pair in the fourth inning. Mario Lisson singled home Jose Marmolejos, before Khayyon Norfork’s 45-foot dribbler turned into an RBI single.

Matt Oberste supplied a two-out two-run double in the fifth inning, extending his hitting streak to eight games and tying the ball game at 3-3.

Mickey Jannis gave up three runs across 6-1/3 frames, while whiffing four batters. He tossed 103 pitches before ceding to Kelly Secrest. The southpaw Secrest helped wiggle out of seventh inning jam, and tossed a hitless 2/3 of an inning.

The Rumble Ponies (41-34) continue their four-game set with the Senators on Saturday night. Binghamton sends LHP P.J. Conlon to the rubber to face Harrisburg RHP Matthew Crownover. First pitch is slated for 7:05 P.

Courtesy: Binghamton Rumble Ponies