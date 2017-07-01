Garnar Still Supports Planning Department's Review of Fenton Natural Gas Project

County Executive Jason Garnar tells Fox 40 that he still stands by the Article 239 Review conducted by the Broome County Planning Department regarding the Fenton Natural Gas project.

"I stand by our Planning Department, this was reviewed by the experts," said Garnar. "They didn't base their decision on emotion or any biases and I share the concerns raised by the Planning Department."

The 31 page report was filed on May 16, and at that time Garnar said he supported the findings.

According to Broome County law, anytime a municipality's Planning Board or Zoning Board considers a variance, the project has to be reviewed by the County Planning Department.

"They had a number of concerns regarding the traffic, the proximity to the schools and parks, noise pollution, other types of pollution as well, and recommended denying the project," said Garnar.

The Town of Fenton Planning Board ultimately disregarded the report and approved the project anyway.

Garnar, who lives in Port Dickinson and has kids that go to both of the schools, says he shares the same concerns that the residents have. He says that he's not against natural gas, but the location of the project is what concerns community members.

"I use natural gas in my house and we have to find a way to get it to people somehow, but the placement of it, we have a lot of concerns about," said Garnar.

The County Executive feels that the temporary injunction on the NG Advantage project benefits both parties.

"It's a good thing for them to temporarily halt the project until they can work this out in the legal system and see what shakes out from there," said Garnar.

On Tuesday, June 27, Broome County Supreme Court Judge Ferris Lebous ordered The Town of Fenton Planning Board and NG Advantage to stop all work on the project until a July 18, court hearing.

The temporary injunction is in response to the Chenango Valley School District's lawsuit, which accuses the Town of Fenton Planning Board of not taking proper steps before approving NG Advantage's site plan at its April 11th meeting.

You can read the full report below: