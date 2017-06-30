Ponies Announce #BingItHome Campaign

The Rumble Ponies are calling all fans to participate in their #BingItHome campaign to make Binghamton the site of an upcoming Eastern League All-Star Game. Fans have until July 12th to show their support for bringing the league’s biggest game to the Southern Tier. Rumble Ponies president John Hughes, alongside elected officials, local business leaders, and fans, announced the team’s plans at a press conference on Friday at NYSEG Stadium.

Starting today, fans are encouraged to show their support for a Binghamton All-Star Game by sending a message to the Eastern League with the hashtag “#BingItHome” on Twitter (@EasternLeague) and Facebook proving Binghamton and the Southern Tier are worthy hosts for the league’s summer showcase. Fans are also invited to email the league (elpb@easternleague.com) with the subject line “#BingItHome” without a message body.

“Community support is one of the major factors in being awarded an All-Star Game,” said Hughes. “I plan to put Binghamton up against all others with the belief Binghamton, not the team, but the entire community, has something to offer that stacks up with the best of the best. I am asking the community to take action to put us over the top.”

The Rumble Ponies’ push to host the Eastern League All-Star Game started at the local level with support from Senator Fred Akshar, Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo, and Binghamton Mayor Richard David. The Ponies have been backed at the state level by Governor Andrew Cuomo. New York Mets COO Jeff Wilpon and nearly a dozen players have also pledged their support for the team’s endeavor to land the All-Star Game. The Ponies are seeking support across the state and plan to continue a strong campaign.

“The tireless work of owner John Hughes and the entire Rumble Ponies organization has breathed new life into NYSEG Stadium and generated unprecedented excitement and enthusiasm for baseball fans across New York's Southern Tier,” said Senator Akshar. “What better way for our community to help showcase Downtown Binghamton's new era of growth, activity and prosperity than for us to host the Eastern League All-Star Game? This is an amazing opportunity for our region and I'm urging everyone across the 52nd Senate District to help us #BingItHome.”

“Minor League Baseball has always been important to the Binghamton area,” said Assemblywoman Lupardo. “The Rumble Ponies and their fans have really created a new excitement and energy in the community. I’m proud to join the team and my colleagues in launching the #BingItHome campaign and encourage everyone to support their efforts to bring an Eastern League All-Star Game to NYSEG Stadium.”

More than two decades have passed since Binghamton hosted a professional baseball All-Star Game and the Rumble Ponies are ready to bring the league’s biggest game of the summer back to the Southern Tier. The rejuvenation of the Rumble Ponies franchise is part of the greater renaissance of Binghamton and the surrounding area.

“For the last few years, Binghamton has been in the midst of a resurgence, with new businesses filling once-vacant storefronts, old buildings given new life in redevelopment, and downtown streets bustling with more and more activity,” said Mayor Richard C. David. “The Rumble Ponies, enjoying a resurgence of their own, have played a key part in the City’s revitalization. Now, both the team and the City are poised to welcome baseball fans from across the league to our home and play host to the Eastern League All-Star Game.”

The Rumble Ponies’ #BingItHome campaign will conclude on July 12. The hosts for upcoming Eastern League All-Star Games will be announced later this year.

Courtesy: Binghamton Rumble Ponies