Tarik Abdelazim is Petitioning to Become Democratic Mayoral Candidate

Tarik Abdelazim held an announcement party on Friday afternoon to inform community members and volunteers that he is putting his name on the petition to become the Democratic Mayoral candidate.

"Today's the day where we're going to share with all of our volunteers and the Committee Members that I am interested in running for Binghamton Mayor," said Abdelazim.

Prior to today's announcement, Broome County Democratic Chairman Tim Grippen, had his name on the ballot as a placeholder to buy time for a candidate to step forward. Abdelazim and the rest of the Democrats have to work quickly because they are against the clock.

"We have ten days to pull off an incredible feat, which is getting sufficient signatures to get on the ballot, so it's a race to the finish," said Abdelazim.

He needs 500 registered Democrats from Binghamton to sign the petition that would put him on the ballot then he would officially be running against current Republican Mayor, Rich David.

"No Mayoral candidate has ever had to do this," said Abdelazim. "No Mayoral Candidate has ever done it, so this is a tremendous challenge, but I think we're going to rise to the occasion."

Abdelazim says he is thankful for everyone who previously signed the petition to get a candidate on the ballot, but he wants to start from scratch to be more fair to the voters.

"I'm actually declining all of those signatures...I think they did the right thing to protect the City Democrats' rights to have a candidate, but I'm committed to get the signatures and support with my name on that petition," said Abdelazim.

He is confident that he will be able to reach the required number of signatures to be put on the ballot.

"Based on the response thus far and how excited people are, if everyone stands with me and leans in these next ten days, I think we'll be on the ballot," said Abdelazim.

Abdelazim didn't give away too much on his campaign platform, saying more details will be announced at the end of the petitioning period.

"I have been born and raised here in Binghamton and I care deeply about this community," said Abdelazim. "I think there are some very serious threats to the health and security of these communities from flood to addiction to blight and vacancy."

Deputy Mayor Jared Kraham released a statement on behalf of David's Office.

"City Council Democratic Leader Dani Cronce's endorsement of Rich David over his opponent speaks volumes about the bipartisan support Mayor David has in this community," wrote Kraham.

Earlier on Friday, Democratic Leader Dani Cronce, reached across party lines to endorse Mayor David for re-election.

"I proudly endorse Rich David for Mayor," wrote Cronce. "I encourage my constituents and all voters across the City of Binghamton to re-elect Mayor David and continue a popular bipartisan agenda focused on local issues."

Residents constantly tell me Rich David has delivered results in these and many other areas in a relatively short time. I’m proud to have partnered with him to take projects off the drawing board and make them a reality. — Dani Cronce

She says her endorsement is "breaking with decades of tradition to support a mayor from a different party. However, it’s the right thing to do because the needs of residents are more important than party politics.”

I believe my party’s candidate, Tarik Abdelazim, to be a decent man and a passionate activist for his causes, but he has been on the wrong side of too many important issues. — Dani Cronce

The petitioning period ends next Thursday, July 13.