More Drivers Than Ever On The Road This Holiday Weekend

44.2 million Americans are expected to travel this holiday weekend according to AAA. That number is an all time high for Fourth of July travel. With low local gas prices, 85% of those travelers have chosen to drive to their destinations.

Fox 40 spoke with some travelers as they took a break at the Pennsylvania Welcome Center off I-81. Common destinations were New York City and Orlando. The Brewster family is making the trek from Saratoga down to Baltimore.

"My daughter lives down there, so we're going to see her," says Beth Brewster.

Expecting crowded roadways, the Brewsters are trying out a different route than they normally take.

"We usually take 95 down, but decided to try something different to avoid traffic," says Brewster, "So far so good."

Lourdes Rabino and her family started their 8 hour drive from Canada to Queens at 5:30 in the morning. Besides a few patches of rough weather, things have gone smoothly.

"The sun is shining now, so that's all that matters," laughs Rabino.

The amount of drivers on the road for Independence weekend is up nearly 3% over last year as America celebrates its 242nd birthday.