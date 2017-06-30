Lights, Cameras, Conservation at Roberson Kids Camp

At Roberson Museum and Science Center, kids learned about animal conservation from a different perspective — through the lens.

All week, campers in the "Cameras Around Conservation" program used the art of videography and photography to learn about endangered or threatened around the world.

"I ended up choosing a fox, which is my favorite animal," said eight-year-old Dolly McLaury.

Kids had their pick from animals featured in the museum's Nature's Best Photography exhibit currently on display.

"A lot of it was focused on doing the conservation work and learning about these animals because that's what these photos are here to do."

As part of a week filled with projects, campers worked on a six-minute film presented on the last day of the program.

"It's like our mini Animal Planet."